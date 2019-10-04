WAVERLY — The trial date of a Fairbank man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his son has been pushed back to Nov. 19.
The defense attorneys for Daniel Niebuhr, 59, sought and received a second continuance in September for more time to consult with an expert regarding possible defenses. Depositions are scheduled for Oct. 14.
The Bremer County Attorney’s Office did not object.
Niebuhr is accused of shooting and killing his son, Brock, 36, of Dike, on March 22 in his rural Fairbank home. He has been declared competent to stand trial.
Niebuhr is being held on a $2 million bond.
Brock Niebuhr is survived by his wife and child.
First-degree murder is a class A felony, which is punishable in Iowa upon conviction by life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In a related wrongful death lawsuit brought by Brock Niebuhr’s widow, Lauren, the court has allowed Daniel Niebuhr’s wife, Anne, to sell a pickup and camper that was jointly owned by the couple.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages over the death of Brock Niebuhr and a June 18 injunction prohibits Daniel and Anne Niebuhr from selling assets without court approval.
In a filing arguing against the injunction, Daniel Niehbur’s attorney wrote: “Defendant will need funds to adequately defend himself in both this and the criminal matter. Expert witnesses and medical personnel will be necessary. Defendant is entitled to defend himself against these allegations and his pending criminal charges.”
The filing continues: “Moreover, funds are necessary to keep mortgages and other obligations current. If Defendant, or his wife, were intent on defrauding or keeping funds from Plaintiff, they would simply default on the mortgages and allow them to foreclosed upon.”
The jury trial in this case is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020, in Bremer County District Court. It is expected to last four days.