INDEPENDENCE – Emily Martins of Fairbank has joined the Buchanan County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach team as county youth coordinator. She grew up on her family’s farming operation and graduated from Wapsie Valley High School, then Iowa State University in May 2020 with a degree in agricultural studies with minors in agronomy and animal science.
Martins was active in the Atom Bombers 4-H Club and Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter. She served on the Buchanan County Youth County Council, was the summer 4-H assistant for the extension office in 2018, and even represented as the Buchanan County Fair Queen in 2015.
“I am so excited to give back to Buchanan County and the 4-H program because it’s an organization that no doubt helped shape me into the person I am today,” Martins said, noting the program offers “something for everyone no matter where you live or what your interests are.”
To learn more about Buchanan County 4-H, or how to join a 4-H club, reach out to Martins, at emartins@iastate.edu or call the extension office at 319-334-7161.