FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council on Monday adopted a visual security and surveillance policy that took effect on Wednesday, Oct. 28. It governs the use of existing surveillance cameras placed on city property “for the prevention of crimes,” according to the resolution.
“The city has nine cameras,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller said. “None are traffic speed cameras. The Library Board and the Pool Board might have policies of their own if they have cameras. This policy only covers the nine city cameras.”
According to the policy:
“Signage stating ‘security cameras in use’ shall be visible in locations where visual systems are recording.”
Mayor Mike Harter said cameras were, in addition to other city property, also on Main Street.
They are along city buildings on Main Street, the City Hall and City Shop, and the compost site, Fuller said, reiterating that they are not speed cameras.
“The (surveillance) system is provided by the city for the purpose of providing security, conducting city business, maintaining safety on city premises, deterring theft, identifying persons committing crime and assisting law enforcement with criminal investigation(s),” the policy states.
“The system is owned by the city … All audio or video recordings and/or images captured by the system are and remain the property of the city. They are not the private property of any employee, and employees should not consider any audio or video recordings and/or images captured by the system confidential, personal and/or private.
“Unless specifically authorized by the city clerk and/or city council, the system shall not be used to monitor or conduct surveillance on employees and/or persons on city premises. Employees with access to the system shall not allow other access without written permission from the city clerk or city council.
“The confidentiality of any activity should not be assumed or expected.”
The contents of the footage can be disclosed without notification of the persons in it.
“If a crime occurs or any employee of the city believes or suspects a crime has occurred on city premises, the city shall contact the Police Department immediately and will provide the police immediate access to the recorded event," the policy states.
The system will be stored under lock and key with access only to certain persons.
“If possible, full-time city employees may have phone access to cameras showing the areas the employees may be responsible for,” the policy states.