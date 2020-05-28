FAIRBANK — The City Council on Tuesday approved summer seal coating of Fairbank streets at an estimated cost of just under $30,000 — $29,300.
“Every year we try to do around the amount we’re spending to upkeep,” Clerk Brittany Fuller said, noting maintenance staff assessed the repair needs.
Prairie Road Builders of Hazleton will do the seal coating project. It was initially estimated at just under $25,600, which included adding $1,000 for patching in three spots.
Additionally, a crack filling project will be done with Kluesner Construction of Farley at an estimated cost about $3,700. This will seal asphalt roads to prevent moisture getting in which leads to heaving.
Sections of the following 11 streets will be partly seal coated: West Main Street plus two patch areas, Halpin Avenue, Wisconsin Street, Washington Street, Davis Street, Water Street, Van Daele Street, North Street, two parts of the alley between Main and Fourth, Third Street South and Christopher Court plus a patch.