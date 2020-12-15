FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Firemen’s Fund last week contracted with Martin Gardner Architects of Strawberry Point to design an addition for the Fairbank Fire Station. On Monday, the City Council voted 4-0 to allow “phase one” of expansion plans to proceed.
Councilman Ted Vorwald, who is a volunteer firefighter, abstained.
“We’re here as representatives of the Firemen’s Fund to get formal approval from you folks to move on,” Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kayser said at Monday’s council meeting. “Essentially we’re being our own construction manager. We have a committee, we have our own timetable set up, and we’re on track with everything. We ask that you make a formal motion to let us do that and move forward.”
Fairbank firefighter Brian Stark, who serves Martin Gardner-Strawberry Point as senior project manager and sits on the Fairbank Fire Department building committee, presented expansion plans to the council.
“The Fire Department membership has been in need of an apparatus bay expansion to the fire department for a number of years,” Stark said. “Vehicles aren’t getting any smaller, it’s getting more difficult to find and buy vehicles when the time comes to fit the current station. Unfortunately our department, like many of our size, have been purchasing vehicles to fit the station, more so than what we need to do our fire service, (which often makes) those vehicles a lot more expensive.”
An 18-by-52-foot apparatus bay will be added to the station, with a 12-by-12 door to match the station’s other doors, Stark said later.
“The issue we’ve had has always been the length of the trucks, we’ve never had an issue with the aerial trucks,” Stark said. “The issue we’ve had is we’ve had to order trucks that are slightly shorter. So the ability to have something longer is obviously going to be a benefit for us in the future.”
The current depth of the station is 74 feet, Stark said, “but we can’t use all that depth because we’ve got storage equipment in the way. If I was to design a new station, I would want it 80 feet deep.” But existing infrastructure outside constrains the expansion to the 18-foot-wide by 52-foot-deep bay. “A single bay 52 feet deep ... is going to be really beneficial for us.”
Stark told the council:
“Right now we don’t have a lot of excess space around our vehicles. During calls, we’ve got firefighters coming and going and transitioning between vehicles, lines of sight aren’t great, so if we can get some things spread out and reorganize a little bit, that should be a huge benefit for the department for years to come.”
“We don’t anticipate the project costing over $100,000,” Stark said later. “We’re talking a construction budget of less than $100,000,” which would put it within the state-mandated threshold to be able to seek competitive quotes rather than a more-detailed bidding process.
The Firemen’s Fund is leveraging pro bono work to reduce the design costs.
“The biggest things we’re saving on is me being a member of the department and doing some of the consulting myself,” Stark said later. “We have reduced some of our fees, a 70-80% savings of what we would typically charge... Typically a project of this size you could have design (and) engineering fees costing as much as $20,000, and we’re doing it at a fraction of that cost. Basically, a lot of the design is being done pro bono to allow for a greatly reduced fee.”
He also told the council:
“As a firefighter, I was able to negotiate with my firm and my consulting firms, to get some pretty good donations toward the project, so we’re able to do this project at a fraction of the cost.
“The only expenses we’re charging for is — administrative time from our office and our engineer’s office, just inevitable questions that have come up during the process of getting the construction, so that contract was approved last week by the (Firemen’s Fund) membership. Since it is a city-owned building, we wanted to get the council’s blessing to move ahead.”
Fundraising is helping with the project cost.
“Our fundraising campaign the last couple years has gone really well ... really good contributions from citizens in the community whether it be our annual donation drives, through some trusts, through some estates,” Stark told the council. “We are in a really good position right now to fund this project.”
The nonprofit Fairbank Firemen’s Fund has most of the needed funding in place, Fire Chief Brad Gordon told the Daily Register in an Oct 28 article on the project.
The firefighters are also asking for a 7 1/2-foot portion of property to the east back from a neighbor. The land used to be theirs, but they deeded it to the Pronto gas station, which occupied the space before Myers Polaris moved in, Stark said.
“We’re requesting that back,” Stark told the council.
“Bottom line, we’re looking to probably release the project to prospective bidders in February, accept quotes back in March for a spring schedule,” Stark told the council.
In other council business:
• Thanks to online sales, the city of Fairbank received local option tax revenue last month, which was reportedly unexpected.
“We did get local option tax money, a whole bunch in, this last month,” Clerk Brittany Fuller said during the treasurer’s report. “They said under normal conditions we would have actually seen a decrease, but since they started doing online sales, we got a big chunk of money back.”
• The Fairbank Pool Board requested and received council approval to hire back management staff, manager Teresa Imbrogno and assistant manager Lynda Cutsforth.
• The council entered closed session to discuss real estate sale or purchase where premature disclosure could disadvantage the governmental body in negotiation, but took no action upon emerging.