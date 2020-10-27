FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council on Monday approved a temporary renewal of its employee health insurance policy for eligible city staff on Dec. 1 at a 9.8% increase on the premium, along with its updated floodplain ordinance as the Iowa Department of Natural Resources required.
It is temporary because the council also approved changing its renewal date to Feb. 1.
“(That) gives us an 11% decrease in the cost of the premium for the same insurance,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
In other council action:
• FLOODPLAIN ORDINANCE: The Department of Natural Resources added one sentence to the Fairbank Floodplain Ordinance 160.03 section 1, “Lands to which chapter applies,” to adopt not only the flood insurance rate map dated Dec. 30, 2020, for Fairbank in Buchanan County but also the county flood insurance study, in order to administer floodplain management regulations.
Additional readings of the ordinance were waived as allowed and the council adopted the revised ordinance.