FAIRBANK — With a downtown Fairbank business hosting one stop on a poker run in mid-April, Police Chief Klint Bentley reminded area residents of the need to register off-highway vehicles, or OHVs, such as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles at City Hall.
OHVs must be registered each year, which can be done through the county recorder’s office, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Just like a car, OHV operators must carry their license, proof of insurance and yearly registration or nonresident user permit. Registrations and nonresident permits can be acquired starting each Sept. 1 and are valid the entire following calendar year.
“I’m really concerned about all these ATVs and golf carts running around, up and down Main Street,” attendee Ron Miller told Fairbank City Council in discussion on Monday. “They park at grocery and post office.”
What concerned him was fairness.
“I’ve got a little trailer, about $100, and I have to have a license on that thing,” Miller said.
“They have to be licensed in town to ride them on city streets,” said City Clerk Brittany Fuller later. “Even though they are licensed in town, they still cannot ride on [Iowa] Highway 281,” which is Main Street, except “they can cross the bridge because it’s the only way across the river, but they have to exit 281 as quick as possible.”
Fayette County’s policy says it leaves regulating city streets up to the cities.
They’re called off-highway vehicles because the state doesn’t want them ridden on highways, and that applies to Main Street, Fuller noted.
Some 18 off-highway-vehicle users have registered so far with the city, Fuller said.
That includes “four or five” that Bentley said signed up during a registration event last year at the local ATV, snowmobile and utility task vehicle, or UTV, dealership, Myers Polaris Inc., located at 304 Main St. E.
“If they are using the same UTV, they don’t need it inspected,” Bentley said. “But if they traded it off or got a new UTV, it does need inspected. A lot of people have the same one... They just come and pay and get the new sticker. But if they’ve got a different one or a golf cart or whatever, then they’d have to pay to get it inspected, get a new sticker.”
Bentley wants to hold a similar registration day at Myers Polaris this year: “I’m guessing early April before the mid-April [poker] run. We will push again for a Saturday morning, last year we did 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a four-hour block. We had all the forms and paperwork there. They would come fill out [forms]; we would inspect the ATV/UTV,” and instruct attendees to “take the form filled out to City Hall during business hours,” for the registration sticker.
“I always recommend to people to put [the sticker] on the back on the plastic where if someone is following them, it’s visible to see,” Bentley said, similar to where it would be on a car.
He had said at the meeting that it was sometimes difficult to find registration stickers, and OHVs do not require license plates, complicating the sticker location.
Like regular traffic violations, OHV violations are charged through the county, starting with a simple misdemeanor traffic charge for a seatbelt or speeding violation, on up.
“It’s the same as you getting a speeding ticket in a car versus a UTV, it’s just worded a little differently for the vehicle you are in,” Bentley said.
With questions about registering with the city, call City Hall, 319-635-2869, or watch the event calendar at fairbank-ia.org (right hand box on the homepage).
For state OHV training for licensure, visit the Iowa DNR website. For specific county ordinances, visit each county’s website.