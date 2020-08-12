FAIRBANK — The City Council is discussing the particulars of right-of-way and lease agreements with Little Wapsie Communications LLC for property in Fairbank.
Mayor Mike Harter said discussion of the lease agreement Monday broadly included where buildings will be located on the proposed property, which he said is slated to go near the water tower.
Although the council discussed in early May exploring partnering with the local telecom to offer the utility, this concept appears to have been shelved in order to keep the project moving forward, as gleaned from a few sources familiar with the project.
Members of the public may ask questions and pose comments on the project at a hearing scheduled for the council meeting on Monday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m.
Little Wapsie Communications LLC includes officials affiliated with the telecommunications companies in Oran and Readlyn and is working on bringing a fiber optic utility service into Fairbank. The business entity was registered or reserved with the Iowa Secretary of State by Sharon Huck, the general manager of RTC Communications, at the same address as given for RTC Communications, 121 Main St., in Readlyn.
Huck indicated she plans to be available during the public hearing. She declined to comment on specifics of the ongoing tentative legal agreements.
To call into the meeting, dial 1-978-990-5487, and enter the access code, 261499#, or enter the code online at www.freeconferencecall.com.
Public Works is still exploring the possibility of enlarging the parking lot at West Bentley Park, off North Water Street. It currently fits three cars, and the city has discussed potentially expanding it to 26 by 36 feet.