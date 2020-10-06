Oct. 2
8:49 p.m. Officers took a report of two items missing from a residence on Forest Street, a Stihl weed eater model FS 40 with a serial number of 505488143 and a Stihl leaf blower BG86C with model number of SH86CE and a serial number of 501880157. Investigation continues. If seen, contact the department, 319-269-1090.
Sept. 18
8:52 p.m. Officers cited driver Keimoni Johnson, 24, of Waterloo for driving while license barred, revoked and suspended in Iowa as a habitual offender after stopping an out-of-state-registered vehicle for a traffic violation. Owing to an active COVID-19 case at the Buchanan County Jail, Johnson was cited and released, and the vehicle was released to a valid driver, as the department reported on Facebook.
Sept. 17
1:45 p.m. Officers arrested Miguel Daniel Sanchez, 30, of Oelwein on a Fayette County warrant for a probation violation after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at 109 N. Fifth St. Sanchez was taken to the Fayette County Jail and held on a $2,500 bond.