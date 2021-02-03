Jan. 13, 3 p.m., Fairbank Police were dispatched to 109 N. Fifth Street for a family confrontation. Upon arriving, officers developed probable cause that illegal drugs had recently been used at the residence.
Jan. 16, in the afternoon, FPD officers, aided by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant of the above-described residence and located illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 16, after 10:35 p.m., FPD took a report of a black 2015 Polaris Indy 600 snowmobile stolen from Myers Polaris in Fairbank. Kelley Blue Book lists typical market value for the make and model as $4,160. The alleged action, theft of property valued from $1,000 to $10,000 or theft of a motor vehicle, carries a second-degree theft charge, a Class D felony in Iowa.
Carrie Rechkemmer, who is a Myers Polaris employee according to police, posted videos to Facebook that the FPD shared allegedly showing “3 individuals (who) walk up the alley and to the front of our shop at approximately 10:35pm. We also have video and a photo of the vehicle driven by those 3 individuals driving by several mins (minutes) before arriving on foot. Its a pretty distinct looking car and one of the thieves was wearing a distinct looking jacket as well.”
Anyone recognizing any of these three individuals, the vehicle they arrived in, or having seen the snowmobile after the theft, is asked to notify FPD (319-269-1090), or BCSO, (319-334-2567).
According to an update to the post: The stolen snowmobile was last reported seen on Highway 20 near the 380 exit Saturday night (Jan. 16).
Jan. 28, FPD, assisted by BCSO, returned to this residence in response to active arrest warrants Buchanan County had issued. Officers made two arrests: Anthony Tyrel Laurie (age 18) on charges of first-offense possession of marijuana, (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and Luz Christina Quijas (age 39) on all simple misdemeanors, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.