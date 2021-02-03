FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Police Department continues to seek leads on the apparent theft of a black 2015 Polaris Indy 600 snowmobile from Myers Polaris in Fairbank last month.
Kelley Blue Book lists typical market value for the make and model as $4,160. The alleged action, theft of property valued from $1,000 to $10,000 or theft of a motor vehicle, carries a second-degree theft charge, a Class D felony in Iowa.
Carrie Rechkemmer, who is a Myers Polaris employee according to police, posted videos to Facebook dated Jan. 22, six days later, that the FPD shared later that day, allegedly showing the theft.
“The attached videos show 3 individuals (who) walk up the alley and to the front of our shop at approximately 10:35pm,” she posted. “We also have video and a photo of the vehicle driven by those 3 individuals driving by several mins (minutes) before arriving on foot. Its a pretty distinct looking car and one of the thieves was wearing a distinct looking jacket as well.”
According to an update to the post: The stolen snowmobile was last reported seen on Highway 20 near the 380 exit Saturday night (Jan. 16).
Anyone recognizing any of these three individuals, the vehicle they arrived in, or having seen the snowmobile after the theft, is asked to notify FPD (319-269-1090), or if unable to connect, call BCSO, (319-334-2567).