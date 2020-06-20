FAIRBANK — Half of the swimming capacity for the Fairbank Aquatic Center is 145 occupants, which is the most allowed this season because of COVID-19 prevention rules. The pool reached over half of that on opening day Thursday.
The total attendance Thursday was 107 people, with the peak snapshot being 92 people — or 63% of half-occupancy — sometime in the 2 o’clock hour, pool manager Teresa Imbrogno said Friday.
“I would say today was a lower day,” she said. “For especially being the first day and it being relatively nice weather, but with the precautions, everyone is making their own choices.”
Temperatures ranged in the 80s throughout the open hours. The pool opens at 1 p.m, and family hour is from 6-7 p.m.
Friends Brielle Schellhorn and Baylee Annis, both age 6, of Fairbank, had fun splashing down the slide in the kiddie pool and traipsing across the lily pads.
Brielle and her sister Brinley’s grandma, Diane Brownell of Oelwein attended with them.
“They’ve been counting the hours ‘til the pool opened,” Brownell said. “They were glad to see their friends.”
Many older kids slid down the big, 145 foot-long slide, and plunged from the diving board, and all mentioned seeing their friends. That included Briley Davies, age 10, and Pierson Davies, 8.
After mentioning the diving board, Briley added, “And we had to stand by the X’s, because we had to stay six feet apart, because of COVID.”
Ashlie Cornwell of Fairbank attended with her two children and spoke with Imbrogno to sign them up for swimming lessons.
Susan Frost of Fairbank attended with her grandkids, Griffin and Hadley.
“They did a good job cleaning things off, socially distancing the lines and the chairs so families can just be together, checking us in and signing the waiver,” Frost said. “They’re taking a lot of precautions.”
“I didn’t think the snake and lily pads would be (open),” said Griffin, 11.
“As for slide and lily pads, the board discussed it after I checked with other communities,” said Aquatic Center Board President Jason Kayser, noting the Independence manager said “they have not had any out of the ordinary issues.” He said he planned to call around to other facilities on Thursday.
“We kept the council and the mayor in the loop. As we discussed at the council meeting, the proposed procedures were the most stringent and we had the ability to lessen them,” he said.
“Jason gave a revised plan to City Council a couple days ago, earlier this week,” said Imbrogno. The plan was published in Thursday’s Daily Register. (There was no additional council meeting held, City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.)
The last council meeting was June 8. The city didn’t have to do any more prep work than installing the heater and filling the pool, which it had done by then. That fell to the Pool Board.
There were eight lifeguards on duty.
“Typically we have seven, so we have an extra person to constantly sanitize,” Imbrogno said. “It may be the new normal this year, we’ll wait and see.”
Lifeguard Melody Kayser described the sanitizing duties.
“We have gloves and bleach solution,” she said. “We wipe down anything that has been touched, or even if we don’t know for sure it’s been touched. Every time we go into our staff space we are sanitizing. We sanitize chairs, pool railings, slide railings, (the) diving board; any chair that we see someone get up and leave, we automatically go bleach it down, make sure that no one sits down before.
“We sanitize in our guard rooms, surfaces, handles, anything that could have been touched.
“We sanitize locker rooms, sinks, stalls, bathrooms, especially handles on toilets and the stalls to the locker rooms, we take those very seriously.
“It’s our first day so we’re all getting used to the new regulations and everything, but we have done a pretty good job,” Melody Kayser said. “Every time I look out there’s a guard going around and sanitizing.”
The guards communicate by radio.
“If the guards see someone leave, they walkie talkie to the sanitation guard and say, ‘Hey, we have a family that just left by the blue umbrella by the grass,’” she said. “And they go over and sanitize the chairs. Communication is a big thing here and just monitoring everyone so we can all enjoy the pool safely.
“We’re trying to do our best to make sure it’s a safe, fun place for everybody to enjoy while practicing social distancing.”
As for feedback, Imbrogno said she heard “lots of thank yous” in general.
Guidelines say those not obeying the rules will be asked to leave.
Imbrogno said Friday that on day one, she didn’t have to ask anyone to leave.
Those in the eligible area may now pay for season passes online at, https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/cyg/plc/a002r2, also linked on the Aquatic Center’s Facebook.
Rates will be reduced. A Fairbank city resident family pass will be $130 and single will be $70. Rates for out-of-city customers will be, family pass for $145 and single pass for $75. Other addresses eligible to attend this year are Oran, Readlyn, Oelwein, Denver, Jesup and Dunkerton.
To reach the Aquatic Center, call 319-635-2533.