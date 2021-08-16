After five summers in various management roles for the Fairbank Aquatic Center, Teresa Imbrogno will stow her clipboard and have the summers off again.
She’ll miss it.
Her first two years in management, she was Monica Ott’s assistant manager. Imbrogno was the manager for the last three and Lynda Cutsforth assisted her.
They actually are all in education. Imbrogno begins her ninth year teaching 3-year-old preschool at Community Lutheran Preschool in Readlyn.
“We typically close right before school starts,” Imbrogno said. “Because I’m a teacher and, well, Monica was a teacher aide and Lynda is a teacher aide so every year we have to get back to the classroom. And we lose so many guards to sports.
“Lynda won’t be coming back either, so they’ll need a new manager and assistant manager.”
The last day to swim is Tuesday. The pool is open from 1-7 p.m. Daily admission is $4.
Overall attendance has well surpassed that of 2020 and is nearing 2019 levels, Imbrogno said.
“As of [Aug. 12], we are at 6,200 patrons,” Pool Board President Jason Kayser said. “Including private lessons, we served around 350 students.”
He added “we are sad but happy for them” because they leave behind a solid service record.
“It is an incredible responsibility and time commitment to manage the Aquatic Center,” Kayser added. “They provided us with years of excellent service. They added services and events, improved professionalism of the staff, and improved safety at the pool.”
Imbrogno’s teaching career also illuminates parts of aquatic center management she will miss — social interactions, teaching life skills, witnessing personal growth.
She also appreciated seeing a variety of people, including her preschoolers, whom she calls friends, in another environment.
“Working with the high-schoolers, trying to teach them time management and customer service, where they’ve been doing their private lessons or handling different situations with patrons,” Imbrogno said of her tutelage. “Them figuring out how to schedule at a summer job. I feel like we worked really hard with the guards and the staff to accommodate their school schedules, sports schedules and vacations. So working with them.”
Seeing their resulting personal growth was also something Imbrogno took pride in.
“Staff morale is at an all-time high under their leadership, which is evident by the amount of applicants we have,” Kayser added. “We were fully staffed when pools nationwide experienced severe staffing shortages. This is due in no small part, to Teresa and Lynda’s leadership. They will be missed.”
Parties interested in applying for either position are encouraged to call Fairbank City Hall, or Kayser or Imbrogno at the pool, 319-635-2533.
“I can answer what the job entails on a personal level,” she offered.
Planning for each summer begins in January or February to advertise for lifeguard positions. Lifeguard certification is in March. That’s about when the Jesup transportation folks who bus children for swimming lessons have organized their summer plans.
Imbrogno saw one daughter, Grace, graduate recently. Another, Lydia, is a multi-sport athlete at Wapsie Valley who is beginning her senior year.
What will Teresa do with the free time? Imbrogno is currently undecided, but will give similar dedication to the next task.
“I’ll be busy, I know I’ll do something, I just don’t know what yet,” she said.