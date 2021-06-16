FAIRBANK — The City Council made the first step toward approving a ballot measure which eventually — if they pass a resolution by Aug. 1 — could change how to allocate the 1% local option sales and service tax it already receives, its share of the 7% state sales tax.
City Clerk Brittany Fuller cited correspondence from the Fayette County auditor about the rules to get a measure on the ballot before the Nov. 2 city election.
“Right now she wants to know (if) you guys are in favor of adding it to the ballot,” Fuller said.
Next, the ballot language would need to be passed by resolution, and that is where the council could decide if it wants to allocate its penny the same way as presently or change it. The auditor requested that language by Aug. 1, according to the correspondence Fuller read aloud.
As it stands, Fairbank’s portion is allocated 70% toward Main Street and 30% toward storm sewer (in general, not only on Main Street). The council will have the choice to change that split by resolution in a meeting before Aug. 1.
Meanwhile the city council is awaiting a detailed estimate on a Main Street project from its engineering firm, Fehr Graham of West Union. Preliminary plans are scheduled for late 2021 or early 2022, engineer Jon Biederman said at the April 26 council meeting after having met with the Iowa Department of Transportation. The project components could go to bid as early as December 2022.
“We haven’t got any figures on Main Street, otherwise that’d be a little easier to make the decision on,” Councilman Ted Vorwald said as to the city’s allocation split.
Upon passage, the allocation would be effective Jan. 1, 2025, for another decade.