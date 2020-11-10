FAIRBANK — In the grand scheme of city budgeting, the $9,000 natural gas alarm purchase Fairbank Public Works Director Dave Ryan requested Monday from Fairbank City Council was just slightly more than the $6,000 or so he budgeted for it based on a previous quote. He had the company, Jetco Electric of Altoona, revise an earlier quote because he also wants to be able to monitor actual gas flow levels.
Councilman Ron Woods asked about other things Ryan would be seeking at budget time.
“This is a pretty good piece of the pie,” Ryan said of the quote from Jetco dated Jan. 2, 2020. “We’ve been wanting Jetco to quote this to us ever since we got the sewer plant, I wanted to incorporate this right from day one. They were so busy with putting sewer plants together it took awhile to even put us on their program.
“It’s like an insurance policy. It’s good to have, and hopefully you don’t need it,” Ryan said.
“Most of the communities who have (natural) gas have gone to something like this years ago but we just got to it because of the sewer plant,” Ryan said. He guessed the city would have until year-end on the quote before expecting some inflation.
Ultimately the council elected to wait on the decision.
Ryan was concluding a presentation wherein he described a time the city actually could have used it.
“Years ago ... Northern Natural Gas’s regulating station over by the Golf Course (in Oelwein), the relief valve froze in the open position, … so when it wanted to close to maintain the pressure, it couldn’t close … which allowed all of our pressure to backflow out of that and thus the whole town was out of gas,” Ryan said.
On Jan. 28, 1994, at 4:37 a.m., the call came in, and city officials “realized we had no natural gas,” Ryan told the Daily Register.
“At that point, the first phone call was our first alarm, and of course that was much too late,” Ryan told the council.
“Everybody lost gas didn’t they?” said Councilman Ted Vorwald, a longtime volunteer firefighter.
“Yes,” Ryan said. The outage affected all 210 Fairbank utility customers who had converted their heating systems over from electric, liquid propane or fuel oil to natural gas at the time, he said in a phone call. The city had the potential to serve 415 customer households at the time, but not all had converted over. (The town had 1,113 people in 2010 and 1,018 in 1990, according to the U.S. Census. Households are fewer than people as a rule.)
More than 50 customers experiencing pilot lights out in one segment of a distribution system requires a call to the Iowa Utilities Board, according to Iowa Code, as stated in the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilties Mutual Aid manual, as do various other scenarios such as casualties or $15,000 or more in loss or damage.
“The majority of gas lost would have been Northern Natural’s gas that backflowed out,” Ryan said later. “Some would have been ours.” He was unsure of the volume or dollar value of the natural gas lost.
“All I know is it’s not good when you don’t have (ability) to check the gas,” Vorwald said.
“Especially in the wintertime,” Councilwoman Tammy Erickson said.
The weather on Jan. 28, 1994, was sunny with 8 inches of snow on the ground, a high of 21 and low of 17.
“It really was a good day for a problem like this,” Ryan said. “It was cold enough but not terrible.”
“I see we did call (IAMU) Mutual Aid from City Hall,” Ryan said later referencing records, as well as investor-owned utilities. Those responding included two from Cedar Falls Utilities, two from Osage Utilities, six from IES Industries Inc. (part of a three-way merger to form Alliant Energy formalized in 1999), 13 from Midwest Gas (which became Midwest Energy Association in 1998), and eight from Northern Natural.
IAMU has mutual aid programs for electric, gas and telecommunications utilities. Fairbank is part of IAMU Region 4 as is Cedar Falls.
“We had to go to every house and shut the gas off,” Vorwald said. “Every house had to be shut off.”
“Yep,” Ryan said.
After 12 hours, 90% of customers were back online, and after 18 hours, all had service restored.
After that incident, an analog monitoring system “based on the needle of the gauge” was put in, in the early 1990s, Ryan told the council. “Right now it’s set at, we’ll call it 90 pounds, and if it lags down to 89 or 87, it’ll trip an alarm.”
The public works director described the proposed natural gas alarm.
“So what this would do if we (were) to do this — there’d be a two-way radio and it’s sending signals to the sewer plant just like the lift station, and it regularly talks to the lagoon site, and the lagoon site is the body of the whole system, so our water system is controlled by the treatment plant, the wastewater is controlled by that, and we would like the gas to be controlled by that also.”
“So if we had another freezeup over there, would we have time to react?” Vorwald asked.
“It all depends what happens, it takes a fair amount of time for that line to go down,” Ryan said.
“But if we could have got over there early enough and shut that down and … manually controlled it as a regulator instead of letting the regulator do it,” Ryan said. “That’s the whole theory. But if you don’t know what’s going on until it’s too late — well it’s kind of like turning on your water faucet and no water comes out. Well we’ve got the water monitored but it’d be nice to do the same with the gas.
“So we had nothing to monitor at that time?” Vorwald asked, referring to the early 1990s incident.
“No, before that we had absolutely nothing except gauges to go walk out there,” Ryan said. “And what we have now is better than what we had, but today it’d be nice to have a little bit more than ‘better than nothing.’”
The proposed gas alarm system would “advise us so we could drive to the location of the problem and correct it before it’s too late,” Ryan restated later, after saying it would not allow remote shutoff. “But — knock on wood — it won’t ever happen again.”
Ryaan explained later why only half of Fairbank’s eligible utility customers were on natural gas in 1994.
“We left it up to the customer whether they wanted to convert from electric, LP or fuel oil (heat) to natural gas,” he said, noting some switched years later when their furnaces went bad.
“I’d say 90-95 percent of the town use natural gas,” Ryan said. “We own and operate the electric (too, heating) a handful of homes that use electric.” LP and fuel oil are private-purchase.
The city started building its natural gas system in August 1991 and had gas flowing through the lines the following year.
The first customer was D&J’s, which occupied the space where Costa’s Sports Bar & Grill is now, he said.