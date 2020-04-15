FAIRBANK — The City Council here approved Monday renewing its garbage and recycling contract and setting spring citywide cleanup day for May 11, both with current hauler Black Hawk Waste Disposal of Waterloo. There will be a change to how scrap metal is collected ahead of cleanup.
No moves were made to change garbage and recycling rates on the monthly bill for residents “as of now,” Clerk Brittany Fuller said, noting she cannot speak for the council. The council controls the rates set forth in the garbage ordinance.
The monthly rate the city pays per household will increase from $12.60 to $12.78 for the whole three-year contract, said John Baugus, operations and sales manager for Black Hawk Waste Disposal, one of the company reps who joined the council meeting remotely.
The contract will renew on July 1 and last for three fiscal years, through June 30, 2023. The proposed increases will total 3%, adding 1.5% increases in each of the first two years, he said, referring to the document. “The third year would remain the same bearing any landfill or fuel increases out of the ordinary.” That means in the third year, the company has an option to increase the rate if the landfill costs increase, he said.
“In that case, we would approach the city council for an increase if needed to be agreed on mutually by both parties,” Baugus said.
Fairbank will continue to offer two citywide cleanup days a year according to the contract.
SCRAP METAL RECEPTACLE
In a change to citywide cleanup next month, Black Hawk Waste Disposal will bring a container for drop-off of metal to be recycled rather than pick it up curbside. The receptacle will be in town starting sometime the week before citywide cleanup.
The company will return to the city proceeds from recycling the scrap metal, based on weight.
“We’ll get it weighed,” Baugus said. “Whatever they give us as a price, that’s what we will give back to the city. We can’t quote (a price) because we don’t know how much metal will be in.”
Those needing an appliance or tire tag for the cleanup may call City Hall, 319-635-2869.
IN OTHER NEWS
• The council approved for the Fire Department to sell its 1985 chassis (vehicle body). It will be sitting across from Casey’s with a sign on it, Mayor Mike Harter said.
The following is noted in the city mailing sent along with utility bills:
•Citywide garage sales have been canceled owing to COVID-19.
•Crushed rock for Fairbank residents will be available behind the city shop, to fix mailbox approaches or potholes in driveway approaches.
•The city brush site is monitored by camera, and illegal dumping will be penalized including being made to pay haul away fees. Such items are prohibited as plastic, lumber, furniture, bricks, rocks and tree stumps. Allowed are grass clippings, leaves, flowers and garden waste, small branches and twigs.