FAIRBANK — The floodgate on the Little Wapsipinicon River in Fairbank was recently opened to lower the water so Woods Construction can repair the spill-way near to Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill. The project is mostly complete.
Toward the end of the fiscal year ending June 30, the Fairbank City Council sought an extension on “Homeland Security Disaster No. 4334’s Final Project Options” from flooding experienced in July 2017.
Due to rainfall expected toward the end of the fiscal year, the contractor expected not to get to the project until the new fiscal year which began July 1, and the council recently directed Clerk Brittany Fuller to seek a fund-use extension.