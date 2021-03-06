Fairbank City Council will consider decreasing its portion of the levy rate by 24 cents to a little under $9.73 per $1,000 assessed valuation in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, from the rate set for the current year ending this June 30, after voting 3-2 in favor at the Feb. 22 meeting. The public hearing will be 6 p.m. Monday, March 8 at Fairbank City Hall.
If passed, this will be achieved by decreasing the liability, property and self-insurance costs to $8,950, as favored by Councilmen Ron Woods, Andrew Williams and Tyler Woods.
The other two council members who voted no on this motion had advanced a motion keeping the levy rate the same as the current fiscal and tax year, at slightly under $9.97 per $1,000 — Ted Vorwald and Tammy Erickson.
This scenario would have decreased the liability, property and self-insurance costs to $17,900, which is one possible scenario City Clerk Brittany Fuller indicated would have kept the rate about the same as this fiscal year, just under $9.97 per $1,000 assessed.
The maximum amount the city could levy in the liability, property and self-insurance costs category would have been $29,100 total property tax intake, Fuller explained.
“I plugged in the $17,900 to show the council what it would look like if the rate remained about the same,” she said.
That motion failed, and the pre-hearing budget was published at the lower rate above on passage of a Ron Woods motion.
The expense would still be paid for out of the general fund.
The in-town ag land rate remains capped at $3 per $1,000.
Iowa taxes are paid a year behind. The September payment covers the time period for July 1 through Dec. 31 of the previous calendar year. So July 1-Dec. 31, 2021 (or first half of the fiscal year ending in 2022), taxes will be collected in September of 2022.
The median home listing price in Fairbank was $135,000 in 2021, according to realtor.com. The $9.73 is divided by the $1,000 denominator for what’s termed a “mill rate” of 0.00973, according to Business Insider, then taken times the home value. Before discounting the residential rollback, the owner of a $135,000 home would pay about $1,313.55 in property taxes, which would be further reduced by taking it times the percentage or portion that is not rolled back.
But not all that is taxable. Properties are not taxed at their full assessed value but rather are subject to rollbacks or discounted rates depending on the class of property.
Only 50.4% of residential value was considered “taxable” in assessment year 2017, the latest historic data available from the Iowa Department of Management, at dom.iowa.gov/property-valuations, following the button at the lower right. So using that old number, the $135,000 property’s $1,313.55 times 0.504 would yield $662.02 due to the city for that homeowner, which is only a portion of the total tax bill they will pay to whichever county they reside, Buchanan or Fayette.
Fiscal year ending 2022 taxes will be collected starting Sept. 30, 2022 for assessment year 2020. (The taxable rates tend to not fluctuate that much year-to-year.)
