FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council on Monday sold a blighted property that had been on its agenda since September 2019. Fairbank Development Corp. is purchasing the city-owned property at 405 Grove St. for $25,000.
Hearing no objections, the council on Monday approved selling the lot to Fairbank Development Corp. with the first right of refusal, which would terminate on development of the lot.
Three members voted in favor. Abstaining were Councilmen Ron Woods and Andrew Williams.
At the March 8 meeting, Councilman Ted Vorwald had told Seth Reinking, who identified himself as an interested business owner, that the council had an offer on the lot that was made in closed session.
“Is that something we’d need to make an offer on?” Reinking then asked. “Is that set in stone?”
“(City Attorney Heather Prendergast) could give us an answer how to proceed, maybe we’d have to have a closed session with you,” Vorwald replied to Reinking.
Clerk Brittany Fuller told the Daily Register in a follow-up Tuesday, “The city attorney (not me) contacted Seth after the March 8 council meeting explaining like she had many times previously that any potential interested buyer could submit a purchase agreement for the council to review under closed session.”
However, as of March 22, there were no other offers on the lot, so after emerging from a related closed session that night, the council moved to sell it to Fairbank Development Corp., Prendergast said.
So after the hearing on Monday, the lot could be, and was, sold to Fairbank Development Corp.