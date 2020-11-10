Fairbank serviceman's wife is proud of his tenacity

FAIRBANK — Iowa Army National Guard Sgt. Caleb Erickson of Fairbank accepted his second tour of duty this spring, mobilizing to Qatar on May 28 in support of the HHC 1-133rd Infantry out of Waterloo, where he works maintaining Humvees and other military vehicles.
It wasn’t always a given he would get to go as he underwent surgery for a broken ankle in February, according to his wife, Nicole Erickson.
“He pushed himself so hard to make sure he recovered in time to still go on deployment,” she said. “(It’s) something I am really proud of him for… Most of the time with the military I hear about people getting injured before deployment and they end up not going, but he made sure that he recovered and was cleared to go on deployment as soon as he could.”
Although his deployment landed on his daughter Cameron’s ninth birthday, he has been keeping in close contact with the family.
“We are pretty spoiled with this deployment as we FaceTime every Sunday as long as his internet is working for us,” Nicole said, referring to the Apple iPhone video chat software.
“His work isn’t classified, but there are a lot of details he still cannot share,” she said. “Not even with me.”
Erickson joined the National Guard in 2006 and served his first tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2010-11.
“He came back on leave in May 2011 to watch our daughter be born,” she said.
He studied heating and air conditioning at Hawkeye Community College, and Wapsie Valley High School alumni may know him as a member of the Class of 2005.
He is the son of Tammy and Kevin Erickson of Fairbank.
