FAIRBANK — In other action Monday, the Fairbank City Council:
• Set a public hearing for disposal or sale of city-owned property at 405 Grove St. for the April 26 regular council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
• Approved for staff to close City Hall on April 22-23, to attend a finance conference.
• Approved sponsorship of Fairbank Island Days at the $1,000 level. There was no spending for it last year because there was no festival.
• Approved a request to close streets for Fairbank Days from June 23-27 at noon for pedestrian safety. Road closures will be along Highway 281/Main Street from First to Fourth streets.
Committee member Chris Woods indicated the festival has grown. The last Island Days in 2019 had 1,100 people on the island, up from 750 prior.
Woods said he would check into using a shuttle bus at council suggestion.
• Nick Curley and Mitch Coffin will share summer recreation program directorship and will split the $1,500 pay.