FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council heard a request Monday to extend the driving time in its utility-terrain or all-terrain vehicle ordinance.
The city’s UTV/ATV ordinance now mirrors the state’s and Fayette County’s for driving time frame, allowing vehicles to be driven from sunrise to sunset.
“Buchanan County is half hour after sunrise to a half hour before sunset,” Police Chief Mike Everding said.
A citizen who identified himself as “J.J. Little” requested the city’s UTV regulation be extended from 5 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m.
“It’d just be easier for everybody to have a set time to be home,” Little said.
Everding said he and officers had noticed a lot of the vehicles being used after dark in the past month and when on duty had attempted to educate the operators to comply, noting the sunrise and sunset rule and times were posted on the department’s Facebook page. An officer addressed their use by a local business, and Everding while off-duty saw them used by persons attending a fundraiser at night.
“With the UTVs I had them up and down Fourth Street until 9:00 at night,” Everding said of the fundraiser night.
Riding the vehicles on a state or federal highway is against state law, and parts of Fairbank’s Main Street and Fourth Street are along Iowa Highway 281. But Iowa does allow safely crossing a highway at a right angle.
Daylight saving time starts the first Sunday in November, and with the falling back, it gets dark earlier.
The police chief said the 10 p.m. end time Little proposed was later than he would like.
Councilman Tyler Woods, who also works for local dealer Myers Polaris, mentioned Hudson — and in later comments, Independence — both allow use of the wheeled small-engine vehicles after sunset.
“Clayton County (allows ATVs until) midnight,” Everding added with the caveat that was not “comparing apples to apples.” Clayton County’s ordinance cites the National Weather Service as precedent. He deferred to the council.
“I’ve used mine to plow snow at 9, 10:00 at night, and nobody said anything,” T. Woods said. “We put this ordinance into effect, and now we have to follow the rules of the ordinance. This is something I had foreseen. … My machine’s at work because I don’t have room in my garage for it, and I do (plow) my parents’ driveway because honestly they should not be doing it themselves.”
“Would it be OK to say, if you’re going to and from work it’s OK, but not cruising the streets,” Mayor Mike Harter said.
“I haven’t heard any complaints or any problems, we’re just trying to create something that could be upheld,” T. Woods said.
The council decided to look into what nearby towns are doing and reconvene.
OTHER CITIES
According to city ordinances available online:
ATV/UTV HOURS:
Codes of Independence, Oelwein and Hudson reference no time limits for whichever small motor, off-road wheeled vehicle each city allows.
Jesup says “All vehicles governed by this chapter (ATVs, UTVs and off-road motorcycles) may be on City streets only between sunrise and sunset.”
Codes agree on daylight operation only for Arlington — with regard to UTVs and golf carts — and Fayette — for ATVs/UTVs.
Jesup extends the operating hours for certain vehicles for snow removal: “All-terrain vehicles and off-road utility vehicles may be operated during prohibited hours from 5:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. only to perform snow removal activities, including removal of snow from sidewalks.”
CRUISING: Many cities limit cruising or aimless driving in their ATV/UTV ordinances.
Hudson Code says, “A person may use and operate an all-terrain vehicle but only if: Such use is for the sole purpose of snow removal or for traveling to and from site to site solely for the purpose of snow removal and only if such travel is by the most direct route, or if allowed by Iowa Code.”