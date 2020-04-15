FAIRBANK — The city will now be able to automatically withdraw resident utility bills from their bank account if given permission, wherever they bank. City Council approved Monday paying its bank, Northeast Security Bank of Fairbank, $10 a month for this service to customers, which will cover the processing whether it’s for two people or 100 people, Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
“Hopefully it will save time in the office, and it’s more convenient for customers,” Fuller said.
In related news, utility bills were processed Monday, and city staff sent out 28 e-bills for utilities, a service the council approved on March 9.
Paper bills were being mailed on Tuesday.
“With the mailing going out today, everybody’s utility bill mailing will include an e-bill signup,” Fuller said Tuesday.
The e-billing program will need 153 or more total utility customer signups to break even in year one, the Daily Register reported.