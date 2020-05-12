Fairbank public works aims to bring in competitive bids to treat public trees for the emerald ash borer, potentially for the next meeting, as stated at Monday’s meeting.
Here’s why it’s important and what the Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends.
Treatment is recommended in Buchanan, southern Fayette, Bremer and Black Hawk counties, an Iowa State Extension map shows. The invasive beetle first appeared in Iowa a decade ago. Its larvae feed on the ash tree’s living tissue, the phloem and cambium under the bark, and can kill affected ash trees within two years.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources discusses treatment options on its forest health EAB page. Pesticides can be applied as a drench, topical spray to the lower trunk bark, or injected by drilling a hole in the bark. Treatment should be done by a licensed applicator.
IDNR cautions against using imidacloprid drenching for the treatment of EAB.
The agency recommends the use of systemic insecticides that are transported within the vascular system of the tree from the roots up to the leaves, such as by injection through a discrete drilled hole: “This reduces hazards such as drift of pesticide to non-target sites and applicator exposure that can be associated with spraying trees with broad-spectrum insecticides, and has less impact on beneficial insects and other non-target organisms…. In nearly all cases, ash trees that were relatively healthy and properly injected (by drilling discrete holes) showed little evidence of damage.”