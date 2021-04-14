FAIRBANK — Central Iowa Televising (CIT) Sewer Solutions will be in Fairbank likely later this week to begin work cleaning and televising of storm sewer and sanitary sewer lines, ahead of the Main Street project that is scheduled for the fiscal year ending 2023.
“I fully assume it’ll be this week, you’ll see them in town for that,” engineer Jon Biederman, who manages Fehr Graham West Union, told Fairbank City Council on Monday.
The council approved at its March 8 meeting the related proposal/contract with CIT Sewer Solutions for $7,836.
Also, they learned a Main Street meeting with the Department of Transportation is forthcoming with no estimate yet. Water main repairs for the year starting in July were estimated but tabled in order to fully spend available COVID-19 funds.
The scope of work includes mobilization, cleaning and televising of 1,830 feet of sanitary sewer, televising 2,631 feet of storm sewer and more heavy cleaning.
The city will provide maps of sewer lines with those to be cleaned and inspected marked or highlighted and provide reference numbers for all manholes, according to the proposal/contract. CIT will use the city’s reference numbers on the written and video reports.
Also at its March 8 meeting, Brian Delagardelle with the city water/wastewater department, told City Council of a “slag” buildup issue in discussing the CIT proposal.
“There’s INI (inflow and infiltration) in the manholes, and it’s picking up the mineral and limestone outside the manhole and it’s coming in and creating slag and covering the pipe up, it’s building up inside the manhole,” Delagardelle said. “Both them, on Fourth and Fifth Street, are the same way. If I had to clean it, it’d be with a hammer.”
Although the specific area to be televised wasn’t listed on the proposal shared with the Daily Register, alleys behind the following landmarks were highlighted in discussion: the city shop, Fairbank Food Center and Casey’s General Store.
“The proposal seems fairly reasonable,” Delagardelle said. “The other company, they don’t do any contracts.”
DOT MAIN STREET MEETING SET
The Department of Transportation will hold a virtual meeting next Tuesday, April 20, Biederman told the council at Monday’s meeting.
Biederman said he will have an estimate just before the meeting for the project, which is for the fiscal year ending in 2023.
“This is a meeting to discuss the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) and 3R (Resurfacing, Restoration, or Rehabilitation) project concepts on Iowa 281 in Fairbank and responsibilities for design and administration,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller told the Daily Register in an email Tuesday. “There is only one council person attending.”
ADA refers to the law crosswalk approaches have to come into compliance with for persons with disabilities when the road is updated on federally shared projects.
The televising project dovetailed with the planned Main Street updates, Biederman explained.
“Not that we have a lot of sanitary that impacts the main street — it’s really just a couple of crossings,” Biederman said. “With some other things — them here to televise — it just made sense to do all that.”
WATER MAIN REPAIRS TABLED
Water main break repairs were another item Biederman discussed with the council for next fiscal year, but which ended up being tabled to add more to the project.
“We had estimated about $77,000 for that first long block from Halpin down to Walnut, and next alternate, was about $55,000 so about $132,000 altogether if you were doing the base plus that alternate,” Biederman said, which he recommended doing.
It was tabled after Biederman shared with the city it would be eligible for all of $160,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for water and sewer projects and the alternates recommended would cost just $132,000.
A second alternate would jump across the highway to pick up a dead end south of 281, he said.
“The other one — not as critical … you could do that anytime,” Biederman said.
Biederman said he will add Grove Street from Second to First streets south to the estimate and bring it to the next meeting, at Councilman Ted Vorwald’s suggestion.
Biederman had told Fuller the city would be eligible for $160,000, which is tied to population, adding, “The projects have to be done by ’23 or 24.”
“I would say let’s include all three of them on the west side but also Grove Street,” Vorwald said. “It’d be from second to first.”