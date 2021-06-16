FAIRBANK — The City Council approved Monday updating parts in its ultrasonic algae control system in the clarifier at the wastewater treatment plant, from Green Water Solutions, Indianapolis, for $6,396.
Per the invoice, they replaced the “dual mezzo 120VAC” power supply and transducer and two, 10-meter (32-foot) “quattro” cables.
Plant operator Brian Delagardelle termed the power unit a “transducer,” which converts a signal in one form of energy to a signal in another, in this case to sonic. The part sits four feet underwater in the clarifier inside the tank of the treatment plant and breaks up the algae.
The transducers kept going bad. After replacing a couple so far this year, Delagardelle called the company.
“The old system had 78 frequencies to break up algae. The new one has over 2,000 frequencies and it sends out signals,” he said. “Over the last two years, the UV inside the plant’s been plugging up with algae. It’s that bad at the plant. It seemed to work the first three or four years, but as the old system got a little older, it just didn’t do the job. So I’d like to upgrade.”
City staff will install it as it comes with instructions.
“The old ones only work one direction. Where these are set in the middle and work two different directions,” he said.
“Over the last seven years, these different plants, had these algae controllers, a lot of controversy whether they work or not,” Delagardelle said. “But now I’m noticing — they must have been working when it first started because it’s getting worse and worse all the time.”
In other action Monday the council approved:
• Continuing emerald ash borer treatment with TruGreen Commercial for trees, $4,363 this year, up $51 from last year’s bill that Fuller read aloud ($4,312). This is the same company as last year, and they switched to this company last year.
“Any one (tree) that’s been done looks pretty good — I think one out of all of them that didn’t make it,” said Interim Public Works Director Dave Jergens.
• Contributing $500 to sponsor the carnival at the Fayette County Fair.
• Hiring Dean Mangrich and one staffer plus expenses for cleanup of the cemetery fence. He described a power washing process using a thousand-gallon tanker for combatting some sort of green microorganism growth.
• Also, during open forum, Councilman Ted Vorwald reported that last week, 12 shrubs, valued $30 each, were donated by Cannon’s Greenhouse of Westgate. Shrubs were planted in Riverside Park by the gazebo.