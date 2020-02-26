Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — The Fairbank United Methodist Church is sponsoring a St. Pat’s Supper on Tuesday, March 17, in their fellowship hall serving from 4:30-7 p.m. The menu includes potato soup, Irish beef stew, Irish soda bread, pies and beverages. Free will offerings will be accepted.

