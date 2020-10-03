The Fairbank Volunteer Fire Department made good use of the city-owned house at 405 Grove St., conducting five trainings there since moving forward with asbestos removal after Fairbank City Council heard about demolition and burning options in June.
Fire Chief Brad Gordon detailed live burn requirements the city and department had to meet for the National Fire Protection Association before crews could push it into a giant bonfire stack and light it up, as they did on Saturday.
Gordon’s department set up a water curtain between the structure and the neighboring Casey’s General Store fed by a line split into two smaller lines to allow turning off the flow without backtracking to the source.
“These are water curtains,” Gordon said, referencing stationary, high-powered fans of water on a low retaining wall between the house and the business. “We have them running right now to keep the dust out of Casey’s. You could be burning up on this side and on the back side it could be relatively cool.”
The department ensured at least two more sources of water were in place to douse the fire and cool the hydraulics of the bulldozer and excavator Woods Construction used to feed house scraps into the bonfire situated in a clearing between the house and the corner of Grove and Fifth streets. A 4-inch supply line from a hydrant and a 1,500-gallon collapsible reservoir in a frame fed two 1,500 gallon pumper trucks parked along Fifth Street.
“We also have a good morning this morning if you noticed the wind,” Gordon said. “The dust is pretty much going straight up. That’s why we always have a secondary day because of inclement weather or contrary winds.”
A wind from the southeast toward Casey’s would have led to postponing the burn, Gordon added, or a strong north wind could have caused black smoke and forced the department to direct traffic.
The department accomplished five training evolutions or types since June, which they were able to do safely in their turnout gear, which acts as personal protective equipment from the asbestos that remained in the house at that point. A Waterloo contractor, Advanced Environmental, removed asbestos from the property the fourth week of August.
The department conducted the ladder training and search and rescue training at its July second-Tuesday meeting, interior wall breaches and roof venting in August.
“We were already in the structure this morning doing smoke training,” Gordon said, Saturday. “We had a burn barrel with straw and it creates a blackened environment where we did rescue. We have a 160-pound dummy.”
There was also a forcible entry training. Altogether the department did five training evolutions in the house.
Some of it, he said, “we don’t get to do that a lot because you need a real structure to make that happen and watching a video doesn’t do very much for hands on,” listing training in forcible entry, wall breaches and roof ventilation.
“Forcible entry training is forcing (through) doors, interior and exterior, and we could do multiple evolutions with forcible entry because we used wood to re-secure the doors.
“We did interior wall breaches, which is where you knock a hole in the wall between the studs, and once the hole’s knocked through you’ve got to get your body through with the air packs (and) breaking out of a room into a different room in case you get lost and disoriented.
“We practiced roof evolutions where we laddered to the roof and cut holes in the roof ... punching down through the ceiling to get the heat and hot gases out.
“The other thing we did in this structure was ladder evolutions from the second floor. We laddered up to the second story window and rescued a mannequin down the ladder. We did it with basically manpower but we also used our Stokes rescue basket.”
A Stokes basket is a cupped stretcher that first responders use in difficult terrain, named for Navy physician Charles Stokes, whom Navy Medicine archives credit with concept after having to transport patients through the gauntlet of naval ship hallways and hatches in the Spanish-American War.
The department followed NFPA guidelines on live burns, Gordon said. Chris West, one of the firefighters on scene, is listed on the NFPA checklist as the safety officer.
In addition to notification to burn from the Department of Natural Resources, Gordon said the NFPA requires a release from the owner to ensure there is “no insurance on the building, so no one’s trying to make a bogus insurance claim.”
Firefighters must do a pre-training walk-through and determine the exits, an awareness that serves to keep them safe.
“On a call, you might not know how a house is laid out because you’ve never been in there,” Gordon said. “But for training everybody’s got to know how it’s laid out and where the exits are.”
Other steps included: site verification, adequate water supply — two sources — hydrant and collapsible tank, building inspection ensuring utilities are all disconnected such as water, sewer and gas.
Further, exposed or vulnerable structures and items must be removed and protected.
“Casey’s is an exposure so we’ve got to protect it,” Gordon said. “We’re probably going to want to save these trees, seeing how hot the fire gets, because they are nice trees. Other exposures are nearby houses, power lines above us, landscaping’s an exposure if they want to try to save it.”
A “hazards removed” checkbox included the asbestos removal, a requirement before burning.
Only natural combustibles like wood, fiber and paper, known as “Class A fire sets,” could be left.
And backup crews had to be in place.
“That’s if you make an entry, two in, two out,” Gordon said. “There should always be a rapid intervention crew whose sole purpose is to be prepared to pull out downed firefighters.”
Since the city owns this property, Mayor Mike Harter also had to sign off to acknowledge any post-burn hazards and climate hazards. (Again, asbestos was removed in August.)
Fairbank Development Corp. expressed interest in the property at the Aug. 24 council meeting.