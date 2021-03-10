FAIRBANK — Facing sticker shock backlash from unprecedented natural gas bills that will be mailed to customers on March 15 for payment by April 5, Fairbank City Council waived on Monday, for February natural gas usage only, the 35 cents added to the unit price. Separately, the council approved waiving the penalties for the natural gas portion of past-due utility bills for six months.
Although the bill shows a total due, customers will also be able to see the current charges for electric, water, sewer, garbage and, moreover, natural gas broken out on their bills, City Clerk Brittany Fuller indicated.
The Fairbank utility customer’s price of gas was tied a year ago to the cost of gas, plus the 35 cents per unit, plus a meter charge. The amendment changing City Ordinance 346 was approved at the March 9, 2020, meeting.
“We changed it to be consistent with the gas price because there was some months we were losing money,” Fuller reminded the council, some of whom had outdated ordinance books. “This was passed on March 9 of ’20.”
Linkage of the gas price to the bill led to concern over utility bills at the Feb. 22 meeting. The bill for February is expected to be higher due to a national natural gas shortage in early to mid-February, a consultant told the city.
The shortage was caused by a deep freeze in much of the nation. The deep freeze led to increased gas usage and damaged infrastructure in some of the top gas-producing states.
Local resident Mary Kay Frost, a former councillor, commented that she would not want to see the same dollar amount charged to all users.
“Anything we do will be ... on a per unit basis,” Councilman Tyler Woods said, confirming for her he was referring to usage.
“One of the things we need to discuss again is if we pass it on, all in one month, some people are going to have a gigantic gas bill that month,” Mayor Mike Harter said. “Figuring out a way to spread it out would be more fair. That’s what we’re (trying to do).”
“If I understand (City Attorney Heather Prendergast’s) email, we could waive that 35 cents,” Harter said.
“Which I guess would be the profit the city would be charging,” Councilman Ron Woods said.
Councilman Andrew Williams referred to the attorney’s email.
“It was better to waive this than gift,” Williams said of Prendergast’s preferred legal verbiage.
“Actual usage probably only went up 20%, 15%,” said Dave Jergens with Public Works, of February use.
“Which, March usage bills are typically the highest usage bills of the year,” Fuller said, citing the relatively colder temperatures. “So money-wise they almost tripled, but usage wise —”
“It was only about 20% of it,” Williams said. He had made a comment about his cost tripling. The February bills will be sent about March 15.
Harter said there was a need to also spread out the payment due dates and caution customers on automatic payment.
“Some people’s bills went up $150, $200, depending (on) use, and maybe they just want to pay it and be done with it,” Fuller said. “We don’t want anybody’s funds automatically coming out.”
BUDGET vs. AUTO
WITHDRAWAL
Assistant City Clerk Michelle Laube said about 100 people are on automatic withdrawal and about 90 are on a budget billing schedule. Some, not all, have both.
Fuller’s biggest concern is specifically those on auto withdrawal who might lack the funds to cover the price spike, she reiterated in follow-up.
“Because we are allowing six months to pay back with no penalties, I feel like we need to give them the option,” she said.
Fuller recommended taking the current gas charge and dividing it by six months — the duration gas late fees were waived — to find the amount to add to the monthly payment.
“And some of those people are on budget (billing) so it’s not really going to affect them, but they should almost pay more toward their payment for a few months,” Fuller suggested. “Otherwise come year end they’ll have to pay the balance.”
“Like, I’m on budget,” Vorwald said. “You’d have to send every one of us a letter and raise the budget.”
“If you could pay the difference, or just pay (some),” Fuller replied.
As to raising the budget billing average, it is recalculated on the anniversary of the signup date, Fuller said in follow-up.
The city will post the changes to its website and Facebook page. To print a related note on the utility bill postcard, the program gives the city two lines of 32 characters each. She believes the note will ask customers to contact city hall with questions regarding the bill, or along those lines.
• In other financial news, city council approved the fiscal year ending 2022 budget as published, lowering the tax rate by 24 cents to $9.73 per $1,000 assessed valuation, about $662 on a home assessed at $135,000. The budget accomplishes this by shifting a portion of the general liability, property and self-insurance levy — $8,950 — back to the general fund. The municipal levy is only part of the total property tax bill.