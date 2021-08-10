FAIRBANK — The City Council will consider a water revenue loan agreement not to exceed $250,000 after hearing any public comments at its Monday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. meeting. The city attorney is scheduled to attend.
The loan amount will likely be less, said Mayor Mike Harter.
The council scheduled the hearing after the lowest base bid for the city’s 2021 Water System Improvements Project was 15% over the city contracted engineer’s estimate.
Contract engineer Jon Biederman, who manages Fehr Graham West Union, estimated the project would cost $172,883 for work on two sections of the water main system located under Grove Street — some 430 feet from First to Second streets under the north sidewalk — and West Main Street — some 580 feet from Walnut to Halpin streets. Both sections have a history of breakage and would receive a larger, 6-inch-diameter replacement pipe.
Donlon Brothers Construction LLC had the low detailed bid estimate at just under $199,595, 15.4% over Biederman’s.
The next highest bid was just over $235,000 with two more above that. Bids are good for 45 days.
The city expects COVID-19 relief infrastructure funding based on its population, to be about $160,000, but just under $80,000 will be available this year, Clerk Brittany Fuller said, and the same amount next year.
Bid-alternate one was estimated to cost $43,525 by the engineer and $48,950 by Donlon Brothers, who had the low bids on all the alternates. Alternate one is between West Main Street and the west end of the alley that connects Halpin Avenue South and Fairbank Street/Iowa 281. It will also involve some fire hydrant installation and removal work.
Biederman said another regular contractor who did not bid the job cited a staffing shortage.
Council reserved the option to reconsider rebidding the alternate scope of work in the coming year after Biederman indicated they might get more interest.
The council also asked Biederman for an estimate of West Main Street drainage work.
In other action, the council passed:
• a resolution allowing the 1% local option sales and service tax revenue local businesses collect to be used for a number of public purposes including cemetery, library, public safety, streets, swimming pool and utilities. It was based on a similar resolution from the city of Arlington.
“This way, we can use it for whatever we deem necessary at the time” as allowed by law, Councilwoman Tammy Erickson said afterward.
• a motion for its natural gas purchasing agent to book 100% of normal usage volume for each month for the city, up from 80% as currently done — where they had been buying the rest actually used from the market. The purchasing agent recommended booking 100% of normal usage volume to avoid paying the going market rate for the commodity during any future national shortage, as happened last February. That’s when top national natural gas-producing states such as Texas suffered the consequences of failing to winterize production equipment during record-long cold spells. Prices spiked dramatically and the increase was passed onto consumers as the city had approved purchasing some of its natural gas on the market, the prior March.
• accepting a Kluesner Construction quote to pave a city parking lot for $9,750.
• accepting a James McGrane quote to stain the gazebo at an estimated cost of $2,275 — a base price of $1,600 plus an estimated 15 gallons of oil-based stain at $45 a gallon.
• proceeding with a $450 monthly digital advertising bundle from OnMedia, a division of Mediacom, in keeping with recommendations from the Community Club and Fairbank Development Corp. Footage purchased from a local videographer will be used to make an ad promoting the community to attract businesses and residents to locate there. The rate had to do with the number of impressions of the digital ad video.
• scheduling the fall citywide cleanup on Monday, Oct. 4. Citywide garage sales will be Saturday, Oct. 2.
— the council turning in evaluations of city police, public works, administrative staff and the mayor to Mayor Mike Harter by Thursday, Sept. 30.