FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council voted unanimously on Monday to purchase licensing to use a records software database for law enforcement using spare Fairbank Police Department funds.
The Buchanan County information technology department will host the server storing the software from Shieldware Technology Corp. that will help the Fairbank Police enter digital records of service calls and access those of other departments, Police Chief Mike Everding told the council.
“This is a one-time licensing fee of $3,000; they did give us a $1,000 discount,” Everding said. “Then there’s a $450 maintenance fee which is included in the first year of this, so we would not have that until 2022.”
So $37.50 a month, he noted.
The database will be accessible from their workstation in Fairbank.
“This isn’t something that can be set up overnight, Buchanan County’s got things on their end to get it set up,” he said.
“Being as our city hall is in Buchanan County, that’s who we chose to tie in with,” he said.
“I used this in Fayette County the last six, seven years I was there,” Everding said. “We were able to input all our arrest records, all those files, kind of like an Excel spreadsheet. All that data is already in there, and then you add to it every time you deal with somebody. It’s all in from dispatch.”
Everding said the database will be searchable by a variety of fields such as name, case number or incident such as by inputting a 10-code for the type of incident. Results will show time of arrest, arresting officer, charges present and past, a photograph, contact information, workplace, weapons permits and booking.
“It’s going to be flagged if this subject has any violent tendencies against law enforcement when he was arrested,” Everding said.
“The other night we had somebody drive through one of the businesses and of course those names went out on Facebook,” Everding said. “We looked it up. The one person everybody thought it was, was in jail.”
“This is used by Buchanan County, Jesup Police and Independence Police Department is tied in with it,” Everding continued. “It’s something we want to see if Fairbank can also get tied into it, so we’re not functioning as a single island in law enforcement, it’s all about networking, communication, who’s dealing with this guy and why.
“It’s going to help us update our records,” he said. “We’ve got file cabinets full of folders. This way it’s all going to be in the computer. We can go in, punch in the name, bring up his arrest records, all the data and information on the individual.
“It’s not mobile yet. That is in the works,” Everding said. “They’re working on it as far as the time frame.”
“So if you’ve got a call in the car, how do you know if you’re dealing with a domestic or ‘bad person’ from the software?” City Attorney Heather Prendergast asked.
Officers would still have to call into the office to look up information on-scene.
“If somebody calls in and says do you have anything on so-and-so, we’re able to go in, pull up a call sheet,” Everding said. “We get that on a regular basis, they’re looking for information on somebody. Quicker and easier than trying to go through all the file folders.” He says he has scanned in some paperwork that past officers filed, noting it will be relevant to “the people that are in the cases” more so than to past cases.
He noted officers can visit the county courthouse (or Iowa Courts website) to research court filings to enhance a charge.
"We’re on the CCH on that if we want to enhance a charge," he said.