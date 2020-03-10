FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council voted unanimously to accept the financial risk of offering email billing through its utility provider in hopes that enough people will sign up to make it make financial sense for the city, after some consideration.
City staff said the change would cut down on postage but also the time required for mailings. Statements will come as a PDF attachment.
Utility billing software company gWorks e-billing will cost the city $1,280 in the first year, which breaks down to a $500 startup fee and $780 additional yearly licensing cost.
“Would we recover that expense in a year?” Councilman Ted Vorwald asked.
“If we could get at lot of people to sign up, then yeah,” Clerk Brittany Fuller said. “If we could get 200 less stamps a month, that would at least cover this cost, then you would have to look at time spent.”
With current postage for two 35-cent postcards a month, it’s estimated that email billing will save the city 70 cents per customer per month. At that rate, the number of utility customers needed for the city to break even on postage would be 153 customers enrolling in e-billing for 12 months — the $1,280 — which could drop down to 93 customers after that before the city would start to lose money on yearly licensing going forward — the $780.
City staff attempted to gauge residents’ interest in e-billing by setting up a poll, but did not realize the constraints of the application.
“We tried to create a poll [online], set it all up and submitted it, and it said max 40 votes,” Fuller said, explaining why a link was removed.
Councilman Tyler Woods said he would use the e-bill.
“I don’t feel like senior citizens would,” Councilwoman Tammy Erickson said, noting a loved one who pays their household bills is “still using a flip phone.”
Erickson moved to go with ebilling.
“I’ll second it,” Tyler Woods said, “with the exception that we want to make a big push right away [to] get people to sign up.”
What will not change is the ways the city accepts payments.
“If they get an email bill, they would still pay it all the same ways they do now, so there’s nothing changing with that,” Fuller said later. “It’s just going to be that they’ll receive the bill by email.”
The city accepts payments from any financial institution through GovPayNet by debit and the four major credit cards for a sliding-scale fee, which is $1 for payments less than $38 and 2.65% for payments greater than $38.
Many financial institutions offer automatic bill payment services, and customers may contact their bank or credit union for more information.
The council favored the PDF e-bill statements over an option that cost more than twice as much in year one, that would have allowed customers to login to their billing history online.