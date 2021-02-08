Fairbank was affected by COVID-19 in much the same way as other communities were. I believe the last event held for the public in Fairbank before the shutdown was the Fairbank Community Club Fish Fry. Two days later, schools were shut down, and with them many other things.
For Fairbank, the Library closed. Later they re-opened for curb side pick-up and returns. The books had to sit in isolation when they were returned. The Library has since stayed open with a mask mandate in place. Due to the pandemic there has not been a lot of library traffic so they have not had to worry about their numbers.
City Hall was closed shortly after the shutdown. We tried to remain open but thought we may be putting our clerks at risk. There was a protective glass installed on the counter to help, but we still had some people who had been exposed come in to pay bills. We decided it would be in the best interest to close the office. Appointments were still accepted for people needing the extra help. There is a drop box or mailing is okay for paying bills. There are also the options of paying online or by direct payment from your bank.
The next issue was the swimming pool. Should it be opened or not. After much thought, it was opened for the season. Areas on the deck were marked with tape for the purpose of social distancing. The number of swimmers was limited to 50 percent occupancy. Private lessons were allowed but group lessons were not held. All in all, the pool had a successful season.
We did start streaming our City Council Meetings. Doing so limited the number of people in person at the meeting to 10 or less. There were some meetings where some of the Council Members and/or the Mayor attended the meeting remotely. By doing the meetings this way, we were able to continue with our City business.
Our City Parks were closed before the directive from the State. We did so because we knew we wouldn’t be able to sanitize the playground equipment. Walking was still allowed with the idea people would socially distance. The parks were used by many for walking.
Our Annual Fairbank [Island] Days celebration in June was cancelled. Plans are for the celebration to be held in June of 2021. The Community Club was planning to host some concerts in one of the parks during the summer months. Those were cancelled as well. The Club is hoping to hold some of those in 2021.
I believe one of the biggest losses was the fundraising different organizations rely on to help the community. In addition to raising money, some of these offer the opportunity of socializing with others. At least one fish fry, two waffle breakfasts, the Wapsie Valley Education Foundation dinner and auction, the Community Club Appreciation at Christmas time, and the Fireman’s Dance were some events either changed to virtual or were not held at all. These organizations rely on the fundraisers so that they have money to spend and help the community. Hopefully many people continued to donate to the worthy causes.
Moving forward to 2021, we are hopeful of returning to semi-normal during the year. Fish Fry Fridays have been scheduled. They will be carry-out or curb side pick-up though. Many other of the events will be held this summer.
Once most of us receive the vaccine, I believe more events will be held.
I also want to take this opportunity to applaud the great health care workers! We have many who either live or work in the Fairbank area. Thank you for the great job you have done!
By working together, we can overcome this pandemic. I know we are all very tired of it and want it to go away.
Remember, mask up! Until the vaccinations take full effect, the masks are our next best defense.