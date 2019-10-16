WEST UNION — The Palmer Memorial Foundation’s annual Fall Fund Fest to raise money for Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics and other community healthcare needs will be from 5-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Dance Pavilion on the Fayette County Fairgrounds, in West Union.
Attendees will have the chance to view and make silent bids on a variety of baskets/items.
Patsy Wellman will be providing the entertainment and a meal will be offered.
“Because of our generous donors, this event has been a great success in the past and we hope the event will continue to grow,” said Palmer Memorial Foundation Director Jamie Hoey.
“We will be adding another silent auction section and not doing a live auction. Also, some of the baskets will be available online prior to the Fall Fund Fest.
“A chance auction will also be incorporated into the evening for large and small prizes.”
The baskets can be viewed on the Foundation’s Facebook page.
Donations to Palmer Memorial Foundation’s Fall Fund Fest 2018/19 helped to support community initiatives throughout the service area including sponsoring funding toward numerous youth-centered events, NFV PTO West Union elementary playground, Clermont EMT, Postville Schools, Parent Share and Support and more. Other purchases to improve patient care at Gundersen Palmer included medication recycle boxes, Stop the Bleed Kits, staff wellness refrigerator, rehab clinical kits and more.