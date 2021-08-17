School begins next week for area students and fall musical productions are in the planning stages at at Oelwein, West Central and Starmont.
OELWEIN: ‘THE MUSIC MAN’
Oelwein High School musical theater students will perform “The Music Man” on Nov. 5 and 6. Meredith Willson wrote the book, words and music, based on a story by himself and Franklin Lacey.
Oelwein High School auditions will be Aug. 30, says director Julie Williams. Auditions for lower grades will be held later.
A group of students on a school trip saw the play performed in mid-July at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, Chanhassen, Minnesota.
WC: ’GIFT OF THE MAGI’
West Central drama students will put on “The Gift of the Magi,” a holiday musical by Beverly Breers and Faith Grant, on Nov. 5 and 6 and 7 p.m.
Drama sponsor Elaine VandeVorde will hold an informational meeting for
students in September.
“I am excited to cast parts and for rehearsals to begin,” VandeVorde said.
STARMONT MUSICAL TBA
“Yes, Starmont will be having a fall musical,” said Annette Rubin, whom the Starmont School Board approved hiring as high school musical sponsor on Aug. 9. She is awaiting approval of the script to announce the show title.
“I will say that the production we are hoping to do has many parts with opportunities for singers, actors, and anyone who wants to get involved in the theatre,” she said.
Rubin hopes to talk to students within the first week of school to introduce herself and field their questions.
WV’S SET IN SPRING
Wapsie Valley will do a musical in the spring again, and has not yet announced the production, says vocal music instructor Abbie Jones.