OELWEIN — Barbara Rundle has been busy baking cookies and writing holiday cards (one of her passions). She explained that every club or organization in which she is involved is stopped because of COVID-19. Writing cards has been a favorite outlet and way to stay connected for her.
And while cards and cookies are both signs that Christmas is coming, there is one tradition in particular that the Rundle family attributes to the meaning of the season. It is the family’s nativity, set up in the front window of Barbara and Wallace’s home.
Years ago, the pieces to the nativity were made by Wallace’s mother Eileen Schaffer Rundle. She and a friend took ceramic classes together and this beautiful nativity display was the result of Eileen’s efforts.
Barbara remembers that every year Eileen put it up with a wooden stable and all the pieces were in and around it. The family looked forward to seeing it and the nativity became their symbol of the start of the Christmas season when it was brought out and displayed.
When Eileen passed away in 1991, her daughter Vicki Rundle Warthan said that the nativity was to go to her brother Wallace and his wife Barbara.
Barbara found the perfect spot for the beloved nativity in the bay window where is has been the designated place the past 28 years.
“You really have to see it up close to appreciate the work that went into making it. The camels are ornate with jeweled stones, and everything was hand-painted,” Barbara said.
The nativity includes three wisemen, their three camels, a donkey, cow, four shepherds, four sheep, Joseph, Mary, and Baby Jesus.
“I like to fix it up to look real. I wasn’t going to do it this year. Wallace said don’t go to all the work, but it’s not Christmas without it. It’s tradition,” Barbara said.
In recent years, she has added a Rundle sign and flickering candle in the window to represent a star.
“It is so pretty when the lights are on it,” she said.
Barbara said when she was raising their family of five (two sets of twin girls and one son), she used the nativity to tell her children the story of the birth of Christ. It’s those memories that are instilled in her kids to this day. She says the nativity will likely be handed down to their son Donny one day, since he, like his dad Wallace, is the only boy. She knows the next generations will cherish it and display it to welcome in the holiday season as well.
“Now it’s Christmas” she captioned, as she sent pictures of the displayed nativity to her kids.