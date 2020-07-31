The family of Jerry R. Green placed a memorial brick in his honor on Monday, July 20, at the Oelwein Veterans Memorial Park located at the corner of N. Frederick Ave and 1st Ave NE.
Green was a U.S. Navy veteran and served 26 years with the Iowa State Patrol. Family members chose to use gifts sent to them at the time of his funeral in March to purchase the memorial stone. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, only family and friends attended the ceremony.
The stone contains his name, the Navy ships he served on, and the years of service in the Navy and Iowa State Patrol.
His granddaughter, Amanda Phillips, has many fond memories of her time spent with her grandpa. As a youngster, she especially enjoyed car rides that included the playing of a musical album titled, “Kooky Country.” Both of them would enjoy singing along with the songs as they traveled along.
Green was 84 when he died on March 20 of this year.