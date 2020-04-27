Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced a $200,000 donation to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives (ICCE). The donation provided for $1,000 or more in gift cards to ICCE chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.
ICCE distributed the Fareway gift cards to its chamber of commerce members. Oelwein Chamber and Area Development received $2,000 in gift cards, which were distributed to local small businesses and their employees. Members of OCAD were chosen to receive the cards that have been greatly affected by COVID-19.
“Local chambers have the pulse in each community and how best to serve its small business members during this time of need,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this relief reduces some of the stress our community business partners are facing.
“The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development were very pleased to receive the gift cards from Fareway and feel that the recipients we chose were very deserving. The cards have been mailed out and should be reaching the recipients yet this week. We are always excited when we can partner with state and local entities that support our local businesses and their employees.
“We realize that there are many more businesses that we were not able to send cards too, but hopefully this will help those we selected. This project is just one more reason that we are proud to be members of the ICCE group!”
“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa,” said ICCE Executive Director Lane Till. “Through this generous donation from Fareway, our members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities.”