WEST DES MOINES — The founders of ICE Manufacturing, which moved into its Oelwein location in January 2020, have been been awarded the Iowa Farm Bureau’s Renew Rural Iowa Entrepreneur Award.
The manufacturer makes Alpha HD Trailers, which haul commercial, construction and ag equipment. It is headed by Jeff Ingels along with business partner Rodney Crim, whom the Farm Bureau is recognizing for created a robust workforce and added opportunity at a local community college despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Growing up in the area and having been in the manufacturing business for 20 years, Ingels and Crim decided it was time to begin their own venture in Oelwein. However, getting started in 2020 offered a variety of challenges from material shortages to travel restrictions from interested buyers, according to a news release from the Farm Bureau.
“One benefit [of the pandemic] was my family was close by, so my son in college was actually back home and my kids in school were available,” Ingels said. “So, they got to help put together the very first trailer just in time to show it to our first customer.”
Since that sale, ICE Manufacturing’s work force has grown from three employees to 28 full-time and eight part-time positions.
Their Alpha HD Trailers have been purchased across the United States with dealers located in both western and eastern parts of the country.
Ingels hopes to grow their business by 50 percent in the next couple of years.
“ICE Manufacturing is going to add tremendous jobs and benefits and good employment which will keep this town growing,” said Jane Burroughs with the Entrepreneur Development Center in Cedar Rapids.
Ingels acknowledges getting raw materials at an affordable price still presents a challenge and welding is a much-needed skillset. To help address labor needs and provide well-paying jobs for the next generation of skilled workers, Ingels partnered with Northeast Iowa Community College to train employees in welding.
Ingels was also instrumental in getting the institution’s welding program running again by lining up an instructor.
“We have a good product and know how to take care of our customers, so they reward us with a lot of orders,” he said. “We’re sold out for quite some extended time, and if we can increase the capacity, they’ll keep buying.”
Samantha Wagner, Iowa Farm Bureau regional manager in northeastern Iowa, applauds the role Ingels and Crim play in building not just their business but the 6,400-person community at large.
“The best thing about this company is they grew here in rural Iowa. They have roots here and want to stay here,” she says. “We love to see businesses that support our economy, help employ a lot of people and make a positive impact by strengthening our rural communities.”
Renew Rural Iowa is an Iowa Farm Bureau initiative that supports new and existing businesses through education, mentoring and financial resources. Since its inception, RRI has helped create more than $125M in economic impact for rural communities, the news release says.