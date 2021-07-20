Two years ago, Sarah Ottesen of Strawberry Point, invested in a turnkey Oelwein business, fulfilling both her passion for quilting and desire to be her own boss. Ottesen took over LouAnn’s Quilt Garden and Retreat, renaming it Farmer’s Daughters Quilts on Aug. 1, 2019.
It has been a successful business venture for Ottesen and she is now working on improvements to the retreat building façade in the 10 block of East Charles Street that adjoins the quilt shop at 21 E. Charles.
Ottesen utilized the city of Oelwein’s TIF grant program designed to help downtown businesses with improvements and/or expansions.
“We got the TIF grant from the city and the original plan was to take off the siding that was damaged in a hailstorm and restore the brick façade,” Ottesen said. However, there turned out to be more beneath the surface than anticipated.
“We were surprised by what was underneath,” she said, explaining that some of the brick has deteriorated and will need repair. “We will not be able to restore it to original.”
Brooks Masonry of Strawberry Point is doing the work on the project.
“In our application, this was to be Phase I, to remove siding and do some work to prepare for a new façade. The original plan was to do a mural using our Farmer’s Daughter Quilts logo, but we’re not sure if that is going to happen due to city ordinances,” Ottesen said. “In the meantime, we are just going to fix up the façade and the bricks are going to be painted. That is what the community will see in the near future.”
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard said the Oelwein TIF Grant Program has proven successful.
“The program has been really good for downtown business owners. Sometimes the funding we’ve given them is a make-or-break for their projects,” she said.
The program consists of tax dollars from the downtown district that are returned through applicants. Applications are scored by OCAD Housing Committee and then sent to City Council for final approval. VanDenover’s Jewelry, The Warming House, Studio 17, Hacienda del Rio, and Decades, are all examples of successful TIF grant projects.
“We do a follow-up assessment two years after the business receives the money to make sure the project has been completed as applied for,” Howard said. “Next year, we will get about double of what has been available in past years. The new Dollar General building is in the TIF district, and having a larger store will generate more funds also.”
Howard said the next round of TIF grant applications opens up in January 2022. Applications can be obtained through OCAD or the city of Oelwein.