NEVADA, Iowa — Iowa Farmers Union (IFU) hopes to put farmers at the center of the discussion when it comes to positively impacting climate change. In the coming week these efforts will go on the road with the IFU Climate Tour.
Farmers, community members and activists are invited to join the farmer-led discussions. Events begin at Peace Tree Brewing Company in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4-6 p.m.
Guest speaker and local farmer Seth Watkins will lead the discussion and share information about his own experience sustainably farming.
The tour will host a round table the following day on Friday, Feb. 21 from 4-6 p.m. at the Hotel Greenfield in Greenfield, an hour west of Des Moines. Guest Ray Gaesser, a Southwest Iowa farmer and advocate for sustainable agriculture, will lead the discussion.
Almost all indicators show that farmers are suffering financially. Many operations are still recovering from historic flooding that cost more than $2 billion in damages in 2019.
“Now more than ever Iowa farmers are feeling the squeeze of climate change,” said IFU President Aaron Lehman. “Flooding, drought and volatile weather patterns have hit farmers hard, even putting some operations out of business. It is with these conditions in mind that we must start a conversation about sustainable agriculture and how we as farmers can be a part of the solution.”
The discussion is also for stakeholders and is free to attend. Refreshments and appetizers will be provided. To learn more or to register for the Farmer Round Table, visit www.iowafarmersunion.org.