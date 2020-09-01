The Oelwein Farmers Market still has fresh seasonal produce available through October, says manager Delphine Deaner.
The market is found on Mondays from 3-6 p.m. and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. through Oct. 23 in the city parking lot off First Street SW to the north near the log cabin, just east of the Coliseum.
Fall produce available has included apples, plums, tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic and so on. Baked and canned goods are also available.
Cash is still being accepted, Deaner said.
The Iowa Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) consists of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) FMNP and the Senior FMNP. The FMNPs are congressionally-authorized programs that aim to provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from farmers markets and farmstands to nutritionally at-risk women, infants, children and low-income seniors.
Those eligible can look for signs indicating vendors are certified to accept check vouchers through the FMNP, which is also supported by the Iowa departments of Ag and Land Stewardship, Public Health and Agencies on Aging.
The Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program provides qualified seniors aged 60 and over with coupons (checks) that can be exchanged at farmers markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs for fresh local produce.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the checks are being distributed through the mail to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. Anyone interested in receiving checks should contact NEI3A at 1-800-779-8707. Required forms will be mailed out to be returned. Once NEI3A receives the information, checks will be mailed.
WIC FMNP benefits are distributed to eligible participants June 1 through Aug. 31 by the local WIC Agencies, according to the Iowa Department of Ag website, iowaagriculture.gov, which says the WIC FMNP currently serves participants in 67 of Iowa’s 99 counties.
The nearby Elkader WIC office phone number is 888-836-7867.
Deaner welcomed persons interested in becoming a vendor to call or text her at 319-283-8012.