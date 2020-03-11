This summer’s Farmers Market vendors who would like a local location at which to view the updated web seminar for the Iowa Farmers Market Nutrition Program, or FMNP, read on.
FMNP also encompasses the Women, Infants and Children, WIC, and the Senior FMNP. These congressionally authorized programs provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from farmers markets and farm stands to nutritionally at-risk women, infants, children and low-income seniors.
The Farmers Market Nutrition Program 2020 webinar training for new and returning farmers market vendors March 26 or April 15. To attend an Extension-hosted webinar, simply show up at one of these locations:
• Buchanan County Extension in Independence will host webinars on Thursday, March 26 from 10:30–11:30 a.m. and Wednesday April 15, from 10:30–11:30 a.m. The Extension Office is at 2600 Swan Lake Blvd, Ste A. For details, contact rrfuller@iastate.edu.
• Delaware County Extension in Manchester will host one on Wednesday April 15, from 10:30–11:30 a.m. The office is at 1417 N Franklin St. For details, contact jadeh@iastate.edu.
• On May 5, the webinar will be shown online. Local viewing options are provided as a service to individuals without access to a computer or limited internet service.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship does not limit the number of vendors who may become certified under FMNP. For more information and eligibility, visit IDALS Marketing, Horticulture and Farmers Markets.