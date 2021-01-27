NEW HAMPTON — After a due diligence process prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic members of the Farmers Win Coop and Five Star Cooperatives are expected to vote on merger this summer.
The cooperatives announced in a news release on Wednesday that the seven research teams of employees from both cooperatives have delivered their study results to the cooperatives' boards of directors. Those boards each approved a definitive agreement triggering a membership vote on merging into one cooperative.
The timing for the vote is still fluid because of the pandemic status but is anticipated for summer 2021, the news release said. To succeed, both membership bases must have 50% plus 1 voter turnout and then a two-thirds majority in the affirmative.
The official process toward this merger vote began in February 2020, when both boards of directors signed a letter of intent to begin the due diligence study, which took longer than originally expected because of the global pandemic.
“Our goal in facing this situation was twofold: Protect our employees’ and communities’ health as best we can, and secondly to continue to operate your cooperatives in a manner that best serves your needs in this ever-changing business climate," Ken Smith, CEO and general manager for Five Star Cooperative, said in the news release. "Reporting the results of the employee teams was very difficult as we believed that being in-person was beneficial for this decision.”
Trent Sprecker, general manager of Farmers Win Coop added that due diligence study is critical as it identifies the benefits for cooperative members and employees.
“For this reason, we continued the collaboration throughout 2020 with the boards and employees," he said in the release. "I believe we benefited from this additional time.”
The employee teams assessed all aspects of their current departments and compared processes with the other cooperative. The teams also discussed what a potentially combined cooperative could look like.
“When a board of directors look at a potential merger, many topics are considered,” said Dwane Koch, Farmers Win board president and member-owner from the Hawkeye area. “After an ideal cooperative merger, the newly formed entity should have the improved ability to strengthen member services and find efficiencies in the cost of operation. It should also attract and retain top employee talent with the ability to grow all while remaining the most relevant.”
Each cooperative has a long history of growth through mergers and acquisitions, but this is expected to be different, the news release said. Farmers Win and Five Star believe this is a merger of equals.
“Both cooperatives are financially strong and similar in size which creates a rare merger of equals opportunity," Tom Shatek, Five Star Cooperative’s board president and member-owner from the New Hampton area, said in the release. "By putting our resources together, we believe we will have a better ability to control our local cooperative and better position ourselves for the future.”
Farmers Win Coop has 17 locations with over 200 full and part-time employees servicing members and customers in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. The coop's Iowa locations include Bremer, Burr Oak, Cresco, Fredericksburg, Hawkeye, Ridgeway, Ionia, Jackson Junction and Waucoma.
Five Star Cooperative that has been serving members for more than 100 years and has grown to serve growers across 14 counties in north central and north east Iowa from 18 locations. The cooperative has 13 locations in north central Iowa. It's northeast Iowa locations include Nashua, Ionia, New Hampton, Lawler and North Washington.