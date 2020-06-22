BREMER COUNTY – A Des Moines man was killed, and two Oelwein men were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning approximately four miles east of Readlyn in Bremer County.
According to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 3 and county road V56 (Viking Avenue). Douglas Martin, 75, of Des Moines was driving south on V56 and ran the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 3. His minivan was struck by a westbound SUV occupied by Silvestre Alonso, 49, and Walter Hernandez, 33, both of Oelwein.
Martin was extricated from his vehicle and life-flighted to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo where he died from injuries sustained in the crash. Alonso and Hernandez were both taken to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
The Oran Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance, Readlyn Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance, AirCare, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with the accident.