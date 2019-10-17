INDEPENDENCE — The father of 11 children charged early last year with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on lesser charges.
Benjamin David Steinbron, 39, formerly of Jesup, pleaded guilty on June 18 to the amended charges of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor, and lascivious acts with a child, a class C felony.
He was accused of sexually touching two young girls.
He was sentenced on Tuesday to a pair of prison sentences that he will serve concurrently, meaning at most 10 years on this conviction.
He was sentenced to two years, with a $625 fine plus a $218.75 surcharge, for the indecent contact charge and 10 years, with a $1,000 fine plus a $350 surcharge, for lascivious acts.
Upon release from prison, he must register as a sex offender and remain under supervision as if on parole for the rest of his life, according to a Buchanan County Attorney’s Office news release.
Steinbron is also prohibited from contact with his two victims for five years.
Steinbron submitted a letter to District Court Judge Linda M. Fangman prior to his sentencing seeking leniency for the good of his family. His letter was accompanied by 12 others from immediate and extended family members and 12 from friends and others who shared professional relationships with Steinbron.
The two children who were victimized also wrote letters on his behalf.
In his letter, Steinbron opened with a reflection about his grandfather talking about the responsibility of keeping the family name respected.
“It is known by both of us that I have hurt the Steinbron name,” he wrote. “I believe this damage can be repaired though.”
He wrote about how he left his family on Nov. 6, 2017, upon the guidance of “men that I trusted.” He wrote about how the Iowa Department of Human Services became involved, how his family was able to interact after that, how he believed that his children were well-protected and how he thought the family had healed “much.”
He asked the judge to keep “the court at bay.”
“This will keep well-intentioned men and women from unknowingly hurting our precious children,” he wrote. “I have found that those who do not know me are quick to demonize me and even my wife for continuing to stand by me,” he wrote. “They are quick to put me in a category of a repetitive sex offender without any supporting evidence. This discriminatory attitude which is aimed at me hurts my entire family.”
His concluding sentences were: “We will abide by your decision even if we feel it is the wrong one. Your consideration by reading this letter is very appreciated.”