WEST UNION — Members and friends of the cattle industry are invited to attend the 65th Fayette County Cattlemen Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet Saturday Feb. 1 at the West Union Events Center. The event will begin with a social at 5 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6 p.m.
All paid Fayette County Cattlemen members for 2020 will receive two prime rib meals. Additional meals can be purchased at the door for $17. Those wishing to join the Fayette County Cattlemen Association may also pay their dues at the door.
“It is very important for cattle producers to band together and advocate for our industry,” said Mark Putney, Fayette County Cattlemen president and cow-calf producer from Elgin. “There are so many false accusations and myths surrounding cattle production and agriculture in general that we have to make our voice loud and clear to the consumer. It’s a message that one can’t do alone. We need all producers in the fight — from big to small, old to young.”
Farming practices look different in Fayette County than they did 65 years ago. Hard-working Fayette County beef farmers are contributing significantly to the state’s economy.
Cattle production in Fayette County alone contributes to more than $91 million of economic impact to our economy, according to the Economic Importance of Iowa’s Beef Industry report. Cattle and calves are responsible for $3.6 billion in cash receipts in the state, which represents 15% of all Iowa agricultural cash receipts – and 32% of all Iowa animal and animal product cash receipts.
There are about 28,000 cattle operations in the state and more than 19,000 farms with beef cows, according to a 2018 economic report conducted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Those operations have about 3.9 million cattle and calves, including 965,000 beef cows — and 1.16 million cattle on feed in more than 6,000 feedlots.
“Beef farmers are of course proud of the work they do to make the best beef possible for consumers,” according to Rob Medberry, a beef farmer from Elgin. “But we’re also proud of the contributions we make to the success and stability of the Iowa economy and the tremendous role we play in supporting our communities. Beef farmers and ranchers are truly adding significantly to the communities where they live and work.”
The Fayette County Cattlemen Annual meeting will follow dinner with the crowing of the 2020 Fayette County Beef Queen, Princess and Lil’ Miss Cowgirl.
Awards for Seedstock Producer of the Year, Golden Spatula, Beef Backer and Hall of Fame will be presented, and an auction to support scholarships will follow.
For more information please contact Mark Putney 515-326-5694 or email fayettecoutnycattlemen@gmail.com.