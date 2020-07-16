FAYETTE — Pick a weed. Take what you need.
So goes the slogan of the Fayette Community Garden, located across Main Street from City Hall.
“The entire garden is a community effort and anyone and everyone can both help with the upkeep and enjoy the garden's bounty,” said volunteer Andrea Scott.
“The whole point behind our community garden is there is no requirement,” Scott said.
The intent behind the project was twofold. It first aimed to educate people on how to grow and preserve their own fresh produce, but also serves to replace the town's grocery store.
"We’ve been educating people on our Facebook page," said volunteer Amy Tucker. “What’s ready to pick, and — kale will keep growing if you don’t pull the whole thing out. Or green beans, you just pick the beans.”
“We don’t have a grocery store in town here, either, so fresh produce here is limited," Tucker said. Gavin's IGA Grocery Store in Fayette gave way to a Dollar General in 2018.
"You can get some frozen goods in town, but it’s not the same as a garden fresh vegetable," Tucker said. "So that’s another need I feel we fulfill since our grocery store went away."
The garden is in its third year. Scott was part of starting it.
“After the last election cycle a group of local women got involved in the community trying to make positive local changes," Scott said. A subcommittee of that group, Women for Progress, gathered donations from the community to begin what's largely a container garden on the rocky plot that once housed a bus barn. "We wanted to create knowledge about free food and how easy it can be to grow your own produce."
A Fayette County Extension group, the Master Gardeners, contributed toward high-quality soil. Area farmers contributed feed containers the group repurposed as planters.
The first two summers were marked by community planning and social events.
Then this spring came the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"The planting day, we scheduled out so I knew how many people were here at any given time, I didn’t have more than two groups," Scott said. "It took more than a full day to plant and prepare the space."
They hope to educate followers on canning.
“Ideally that’s going to happen in a year where we can truly be together,” Scott said. “But some of that may end up being done via videos. Depending what we have that isn’t picked by the community, if we have enough for a canning demonstration, that's being done at the end of the summer."
On their Facebook page, they have a Google Doc for people to sign up for a week to water, using a hose attached to an automotive building next door. For what the hose won't reach, there's a watering can.
"You don’t have to worry about taking a whole day or afternoon, just if you come by, look at what we have, pull a weed or two, and be glad to have been a part of it," Scott said.
"And I really encourage this: We honestly have more of a problem with people not taking produce because they feel like they didn’t have a big enough part taking care of the garden," Scott said. "The goal is that people get the food."
“We don’t want it to go to waste,” Tucker said.
“Whether you have the ability to help or not, the time, the energy, the knowledge, come utilize this,” Scott said. “It’s here for everybody.”
“A lot of us who help also have our own gardens,” Tucker said. “So we don’t necessarily need all of it. We’re trying to do it for the community."