Fayette County Conservation recently put out a challenge to local outdoors explorers.
The agency gave people a week to find the location of a selfie taken by Conservation employee Isaac Sedlmayr. Those who found the spot were entered in a drawing for a free weekend — 2 nights only — of camping at the Gilbertson Conservation Education Area campground in Elgin.
Contestants were instructed to recreate the selfie once they found the location and then post that photo in the comments section of the original selfie post on Conservation’s Facebook page.
The contest concluded Sunday, May 3, and the winner was drawn at random.
The photo was taken at Gilbertson Conservation Education Area and Michael Matthew and his family won the drawing.