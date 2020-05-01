Fayette County 4-H’er Ayla Moss has personal protective equipment down to a science.
Moss, a North Fayette Valley freshman, has made 45 masks as of Thursday, April 30, for area hospitals, clinics, and citizens who request them.
“I actually started making masks about the beginning of the month (of April),” Moss said in an interview on Thursday, “and to make all the hospital’s, it took me one to two days, and if people ask I am able to make them within a day.”
The project began, Moss recalled, when her mother, Laurie Moss, found a Facebook post from the local hospital, Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union, calling for masks.
“I’ve been sewing since fourth grade,” Ayla Moss said. She takes part in the 4-H Sewing Club that meets at Lynn Lauer’s quilt shop, called One Block Over, in West Union, and the Fayette Firecrackers 4-H Club. “For 4-H I’ve sewn dresses and skirts, a notebook cover, a bag or two (and) many quilts.”
“So then we contacted Lynn (Lauer) at One Block Over and she had material that I could make a few masks.”
Ayla Moss has been in Lauer’s club “several years,” Lauer said. “You only have to explain things to her probably once and she can take the explanation and create whatever she’s working on very easily. I gave her a written pattern, used some fabric and gave her some visual examples following those directions, and she was able to adapt that to different sizes of masks, different situations. I’m pretty sure she’s made some for children and adults.”
Moss went online and found a YouTube video mask tutorial called “DIY fabric face mask Hobby Lobby.”
“Lynn decided to do all the distributing, I was going to make them all and she’s distributing them to the hospital (Gundersen) and nursing homes,” Moss said.
“Right now she’s been the most active making the masks and has been the one who’s communicated with me the most during her process,” Lauer said, about “the sizing and the process of making it.”
Although Moss was the 4-H’er best known for her mask effort by County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly for Fayette County Iowa State Extension, the numbers show many in Fayette County have contributed to the effort.
As of Friday, May 1, Iowa 4-H has tracked 18,792 face masks made, 1,217 straps and 87 surgical caps, Kelly said, citing internal state 4-H data.
Mask contributions can also be recorded by 4-H alumni and community members.
“It’s anybody that’s sewing,” Kelly said.
To that effort, Fayette County has contributed 1,921 masks along with 20 straps, Buchanan County has reported 523 masks, and Clayton County added 173 masks.
The masks Moss is making are pleated on the sides and shaped like a pillowcase with a spot on the inside to insert a filter, and as she has practiced, she has perfected the process.
“I’m able to sew easier to find ways to make them in ways so that it looks better and is more efficient,” Moss said. “Once I first started to make them it took me a-half-hour cutting and sewing all the pieces together but now I can make one mask in 15-20 minutes. But when I did the hospital’s with an assembly line, it took longer because I decided, at first I did 10, then I did 10 the next day. So I had to cut out the fabric for the 10, then I folded and pinned and sewed all of them, then I opened and put the elastic in all of them, then pleated and finished and sewed (the pleats in) all at the same time.”
Lauer donated fabric to the effort “because she was making them for folks in need and (I) have worked with her for a long time and right now we just all need a little help. Yes, the personal protective equipment shortage” was a consideration.
As with many quilt shops, Lauer carries many of the supplies needed for masks, for typical quilting needs: “Tightly woven cotton is mostly what I sell in the store.”
However, the demand for personal protective equipment such as these homemade masks has diminished supplies of some other mask materials.
“Elastic is difficult to get right now,” Lauer said, as are the cross-cut pressed fabric strips known as bias tape “unless you make your own.”
“They’re using hair ties, narrow elastic headbands, fabric strings people tie in a bow. People get really creative, it’s fun to watch.”
Lauer has access to other mask patterns and could help someone if they came in wanting a different mask pattern such as an Olson mask, “absolutely.”
Having surpassed its first goal of 10,000 masks, Iowa 4-H has set a new goal of 25,000 masks. Iowa State Extension 4-H also has patterns online at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/iowa-4-h-creates-face-masks.
With any questions about masks being made or documented, please contact Fayette CYC Michele Kelly at kellymd@iastate.edu.